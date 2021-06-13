Cancel
Portals Are Massive Webcams and Screens that Connect Lithuania and Poland: Tai Yra Triumfas

By Lambert Varias
technabob.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA massive disc recently installed in Lithuania’s capital city Vilnius shows a live view of what appears to be another normal street. But it’s actually showing the view from a twin disc located in Lublin, Poland, nearly 400 miles away. Folks in Lublin passing by the disc can see the view in Vilnius in return. These discs form Portals, a non-profit project from Vilnius, and a team of creatives that seek to promote unity and a welcoming attitude to other people and cultures. Above is a shot of the disc in Vilnius, while below is a shot of the partner disc in Lublin.

