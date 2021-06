Description: This position is responsible for providing and performing administrative support duties and data maintenance for the Alumni and College Relations Office, Alumni Association, Alumni Council, and other external constituents as needed. This position will serve as first “face” to our guests entering the Carnegie Alumni Center, calling the Alumni and College Relations Office, and emailing the office. Additionally, this position is also responsible for processing, organizing and coordinating registrations for all events and programs of the Alumni and College Relations Office, and will work closely with the Operations Department in scheduling events at the Carnegie Alumni Center.