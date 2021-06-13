Yarmouth Police name school resource officer “Officer of the Year”
YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: On Friday School Resource Officer Nicholas Nick Pasquarosa was presented with the 2020 Yarmouth Police “Officer of the Year” award for his tremendous commitment and professional to the students and staff at Dennis Yarmouth Regional High School. The award was presented to SRO Pasquarosa during the Senior Assembly. SRO Pasquarosa’s […] The post Yarmouth Police name school resource officer “Officer of the Year” appeared first on CapeCod.com.capecoddaily.com