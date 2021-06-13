Cancel
Los Alamos, NM

Y Welcomes Jamie Allbach As Child Development Director

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Y’s new Child Development Director Jamie Allbach and her daughters Zora and Izzy. Courtesy/YMCA. The Family YMCA has hired Jamie Allbach as Child Development Director. “Jamie has a strong teaching and curriculum background,” CEO Chris Daniels said. “And she is a welcome addition to compliment and lead our staff as we restructure childcare and further develop our after school and summer camp programs to meet the evolving needs of the community.”

ladailypost.com
