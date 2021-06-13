Y Welcomes Jamie Allbach As Child Development Director

The Y’s new Child Development Director Jamie Allbach and her daughters Zora and Izzy. Courtesy/YMCA. The Family YMCA has hired Jamie Allbach as Child Development Director. “Jamie has a strong teaching and curriculum background,” CEO Chris Daniels said. “And she is a welcome addition to compliment and lead our staff as we restructure childcare and further develop our after school and summer camp programs to meet the evolving needs of the community.”