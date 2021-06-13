Cancel
Bloomington, IN

Ex-Sens. Bayh, Coats taking Indiana University roles

dailyjournal.net
 8 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former U.S. Sens. Evan Bayh and Dan Coats are taking on roles with Indiana University as distinguished scholars. The university announced this past week that Bayh will work with the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, while Coats will join the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies. Their projects will include working with a new master’s degree in international affairs program that involves both IU schools.

www.dailyjournal.net
