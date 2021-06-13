Euro 2020: Karim Benzema declares himself 100 percent fit

Is Olivier Giroud still at war with Karim Benzema? The football player sent him an unexpected message. He is one of the best players of his generation but Karim Benzema has been dividing since his return to the France team. And for good reason, the center-forward of Real Madrid has often been at the heart of controversy. During the first confinement in 2020, he had also launched a spade to Olivier Giroud after his selection from the Blues: “You don’t confuse F1 with karting, and I’m nice. I know I’m F1.” But what does the main person think now that he will play alongside him? Asked about this during a press conference given this Sunday in Clairefontaine, he replied: “We haven’t had the opportunity to discuss it but maybe it will happen. Anyway, it’s still something that makes me smile today so, no, no, I say it again for the hundredth time maybe I have no problem with that, no grudge. “