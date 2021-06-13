Cancel
Marcus Stroman Continues All-Star Pace as Mets Dominate Padres Again

By Andrew Steele-Davis
metsmerizedonline.com
Cover picture for the articleMarcus Stroman is pitching like a true All-Star for the New York Mets right now and he was dominant on the mound once again on Saturday night. While Jacob deGrom receives the majority of the plaudits for the Mets’ damn impressive pitching so far this season – and rightfully so – but Stroman has been playing at the peak of his powers all year long and he also deserves a plethora of praise for his team boasting the second-lowest collective ERA in MLB in 2021.

metsmerizedonline.com
