Before and After: This Living Room/Dining Space is Packed with Easy and Stylish DIYs
If you needed proof that the right color and paint job can transform a space, here it is. This living room-meets-dining space, part of Ane Irisarri's (@lacasadelcaos) 1900s home. Ane's house is a Fachwerkhaus (you know, those timber-framed German homes you see in the movies), and it came with some extra space next to the guest bedroom that Ane wanted to turn into a lounge space for her friends and family when they visit.