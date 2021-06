Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted that he expected to be joining Barcelona instead of Paris Saint-Germain upon his release from Liverpool. The Dutch midfielder left Liverpool after a five-year spell at the end of the 2020-21 season. His contract came to an end and they were unable to find an agreement, even though he would have been willing to stay. Instead, he will be continuing his career elsewhere after agreeing to a new challenge with PSG.