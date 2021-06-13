Odisha FC launches Digital Grassroots Academy

Services can be booked directly from the hotel room. limehome optimizes the feedback process with SuitePad. The limehome digital hotel concept is furthering the technological development of its design apartments and is now using SuitePad devices from the provider of the same name in all its design apartments. After testing the concept last year in selected locations, SuitePads will be available in all 500 bookable apartments across Germany, Austria, and Spain in 2021. The Munich start-up has been using SuitePads in ten of its apartments since April 2020.