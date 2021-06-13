Cancel
Sports

Odisha FC launches Digital Grassroots Academy

greekherald.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 13 (ANI): Bhubaneswar-based Indian Super League (ISL) Club Odisha FC has launched the 'Odisha FC Digital Grassroots Academy'. This will be a unique program that will help young footballers improve their skills and be educated on the fundamentals of the sport. The club has a vision regarding the development and promotion of young and talented players from Odisha and across India and wants to make the program accessible to every player in the state with the help of the club's digital platforms.

www.greekherald.com
David Villa
#Odisha Fc#Football Club#Spanish Football#Bhubaneswar Lrb#Ani#Indian Super League#Isl#Club Odisha Fc#Ofc
Spain
India
Sports
