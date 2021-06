Attack on a security vehicle on the A1 motorway between Modena and Bologna, especially 178 km south, in the Modanis area near Castelfranco (Look at the pictures). According to reports, the robbers put nails on the asphalt and blocked the road. The shooting took place and some cars were set on fire. However, the robbery did not succeed. According to police sources, the robbers fled without removing anything, and searches are also underway in the Bologna area. Despite the confusing and exciting moments, there were no injuries.