Liverpool Told To Sign Brentford's Ivan Toney

 9 days ago

Ivan Toney has had a very impressive season with Championship play-off winners Brentford.

Toney was a massive part of Brentford gaining promotion to the Premier League, the 25-year-old scored an astounding 33 goals in 48 appearances in the Championship this season.

Toney also managed to get and impressive 10 assists too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tlXVv_0aSwrspC00
Liverpool have been told to sign Ivan Toney. (Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

Brentford signed Toney from League One side Peterborough United in September 2020 for a reported fee of £5million and around £10million with add-ons.

Toney also had a very successful 2019/20 season with Peterborough United which impressed Brentford enough to sign him.

The 25-year-old played 32 League One games, scoring 24 goals and getting eight assists.

Well, in recent news, Peterborough United Chief, Darragh MacAnthony, thinks Liverpool should sign the highly rated striker this summer. MacAnthony told ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBaZg_0aSwrspC00
Ivan Toney dribbling the ball for Brentford (Photo by Simon Whitehead/News Images/Sipa USA)

“I’m a Liverpool fan and I know my players. And I’d be delighted if we signed Ivan. Give me him over (Divock) Otigi any day of the week."

“Liverpool cross the ball with quality for fun and imagine Ivan getting on the end of those crosses from those full-backs!"

“Obviously we’ve done well financially from Ivan’s transfer and we could do better down the line, but I don’t mind him staying at Brentford either as we get paid if they stay in the Premier League.

“Ivan is only 24/25 and not yet at the peak of his powers. I can see him scoring 15 goals for Brentford and I can see him playing for England next season."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nMEfK_0aSwrspC00
Ivan Toney preparing for Brentford's match. (Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

“There’s no way Brentford will be relegated either. They have an outside chance of a top 12 finish in my opinion. They have a good coach and they are a club who spend well who now have around £200 million to play with."

Toney is no doubt a great striker but for the fee that Brentford will want for him, it may be impossible for any club to take the risk on the 25-year-old.

Next season Toney will of went from League One to the Championship then to the Premier League, all in three seasons.

It may turn out to be a hard transition for Ivan and if Liverpool are interested they might want to hold out for a season to see how he adapts to the Premier League.

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

