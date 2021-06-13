Cancel
Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by same model that predicted Josh Allen's big year

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring most of his five-season tenure with the New York Giants, Odell Beckham Jr. was considered one of the top wide receivers in Fantasy football. However, he has been a disappointment in his two years in Cleveland, as he only caught four TD passes in his first season with the Browns. He was even more frustrating in 2020, when he caught only 23 passes for 319 yards in seven games before suffering a torn ACL. After the Browns made their first playoff appearance since 2002, Beckham is eager to get back into the flow of Cleveland's offense, but where should you slot him in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings?

