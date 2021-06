AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, the Austin Police Department (APD) released an update on the Violence Intervention Program that launched in April. The Violence Intervention Program is aimed at preventing gun crime in Austin. The APD said it is also working with prosecutorial liaisons at the District and County Attorney’s Offices to increase the visibility, thoroughness and prosecution of violent offenses. The goal of the program is to improve the safety of the Austin community through a series of proactive measures.