Five years after the UK referendum that will see us leave the EU and what have we learned?. One thing both sides can probably agree on is that the way the UK left the EU, it was not treated as well as it could have been. To begin with, it was Lever’s fault, who didn’t know what he meant by Brexit, and whose two leaders, Boris Johnson and Michael Gove, fell at odds with each other in spectacular fashion. When Andrea Leadsom also fell by the wayside, it meant that it was abandoned—despite a reluctance—to negotiate our departure.