Regardless of your experience level, if you love to canoe, kayak or paddleboard, one of Northern Michigan's most popular paddling events is for you. The sixth annual Paddle Antrim Festival (Elk Rapids) is set to get underway, September 16-18. The Paddle Antrim Festival is said to be the best way to experience the Chain of Lakes Water Trail and the charming lakeside communities surrounding the trail. This is a non-competitive event that provides opportunities for all levels of paddlers to participate for one or two days and paddle 7 to 42 miles.