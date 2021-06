CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It will take crews into the afternoon to clear a tractor-trailer crash on southbound I-75 Thursday. The semi driver was killed in that crash. The tractor-trailer overturned at about 5:30 a.m. near the Norwood Lateral. The driver was trapped. Fire crews got him out and he was taken to the hospital but he died from his injuries, according to the Hamilton County coroner's office.