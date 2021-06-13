New Disney Plus Series Will Tell the Stories Behind Famous Disneyland Rides

Taking a look at the villains of any given franchise appears to be something that is appealing these days since Loki just dropped on Disney+ and was actually rather enticing in the first episode. But now it would appear that Disney has another villain project that they’re bringing up in the form of Darth Maul, a character that some feel has outlived his usefulness, while others believe still has plenty of backstory to explore. He’s been featured in the comics, books, animated series, and live-action movies, and somehow the Dathomir native still hasn’t left the public eye yet since let’s be honest, he was one of the best reveals in The Phantom Menace. Despite being cut in half by the end of the movie his legend lived on, and he did as well since with his upper half still intact, somehow, he was able to procure a mode of transportation using metal legs that were at first fashioned much like a spider’s legs, which was creepy and altogether disturbing when he was seen in The Clone Wars animated series.