Gold prices keenly focused on this week’s US PCE data. Crude oil bulls drive price higher after Iran election. Copper holds support as headwinds take toll on price. Gold’s FOMC-induced drop appears to be moderating after the yellow metal rebounded to start the week. XAU/USD moved higher from the 1761 level hit late last week, aided by a slightly weaker US Dollar. The June FOMC policy decision hammered precious metals prices last week when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) shifted its timeline up to pull back the super-easy policy markets have enjoyed.