Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

EU's Michel: G7 to accelerate global COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

By Kate Abnett
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCYnm_0aSwpy3800

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Group of Seven countries have agreed to step up their production and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines around the world, European Union Council President Charles Michel said on Sunday.

A draft of a communique from the G7 summit on Sunday said the club of rich democracies would provide 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses over the next year and work with the private sector, the G20 and other countries to increase the contribution in coming months.

“The priority was to ensure we can meet the demand for vaccines, and here the EU has taken the leadership. Partners have now joined us to accelerate production and delivery of vaccines worldwide,” Michel, who chairs summits of EU leaders, said in a video message on Twitter, after attending the summit.

An EU official said the bloc had pushed during the talks, hosted by Britain, for a commitment to speed up access to vaccines, and that the final communique would include an aim to vaccinate the world’s population and end the pandemic in 2022.

The G7 meeting also reaffirmed U.S.-EU ties and confirmed the two sides’ common values, the official said.

U.S. President Joe Biden has vowed to rebuild alliances following four fractious years under former President Donald Trump.

“The relation was strained over the past years. Now it looks reinvigorated,” the official said.

The G7 groups the United States, Japan, Britain, Canada and three EU member states, Germany, France and Italy. Michel and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen also attended the summit, held in Cornwall, southwestern England.

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
162K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charles Michel
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Countries#Eu Leaders#European Union Council#G20#Twitter#European Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Related
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

EU gets partial win in AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine supply case

The Court of First Instance in Brussels, Belgium, has ordered AstraZeneca to supply 80.2 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine by 27 September, representing only a partial win for the EU. Earlier, the European Commission (EC) had requested 120 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by this month-end and 300...
Foreign PolicyWest Central Tribune

US, EU and Britain slap sanctions on Belarus officials and companies

LUXERMBOURG/WASHINGON, June 21 (Reuters) - The United States, the European Union and Britain imposed sweeping sanctions on Belarusian entities and officials on Monday and called on Minsk "to end its repressive practices against its own people." The allies together with Canada also told the administration of President Alexander Lukashenko to...
EconomyMiami Herald

EU set to approve more Belarus sanctions over Ryanair flight

European Union governments are set to sanction several sectors of Belarus’ economy including industries connected to the soil nutrient potash and petroleum, as well as 86 individuals and entities, as the bloc increases pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko. Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said foreign ministers meeting in...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

US and EU agree sanctions on Belarus

New coordinated sanctions against Belarus were agreed by the European Union, United States, United Kingdom and Canada on Monday, intended to severely damage the Belarusian economy.The sanctions are a response to what was described in a joint statement as the Belarusian government’s “continuing attacks on human rights, fundamental freedoms and international law.”Such incursions intensified last August following a disputed election, during which President Alexander Lukashenko was returned to power, and a repressive government crackdown.These same attacks on human rights and freedoms were also witnessed last month with the unlawful diversion of a Ryanair flight in May.Ryanair flight FR4978 from Athens...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Hungary's new LGBT law contradicts EU values, Germany says

June 22 (Reuters) - Hungary's new law banning the "display and promotion of homosexuality" among under-18s clearly violates European Union values, Germany said on Tuesday. "The European Union is not primarily a single market or a currency union. We are a community of values, these values bind us all," German Europe Minister Michael Roth told reporters ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts in Luxembourg.
Immigrationnewpaper24.com

European Union information: Viktor Orban assaults EU following Brussels criticism | World | Information – NEWPAPER24

European Union information: Viktor Orban assaults EU following Brussels criticism | World | Information. In probably the most harmful challenges to the EU since Brexit, Mr Orban argued the present European Parliament needs to be disbanded. As an alternative, he needs a legislature appointed by nationwide parliaments, to safeguard their sovereignty and take the facility away from Brussels.
Politicsdnyuz.com

Hungary’s Orbán under fire over call to disempower European Parliament

Prominent members of the European Parliament reacted angrily over the weekend to calls by Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to roll back the powers of the EU assembly. “Only those who do not like democracy think of dismantling parliaments,” David Sassoli, the EP’s president posted on Twitter. In a speech...
Politicswsau.com

EU to blacklist 86 Belarus officials and companies

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) – The European Union will on Monday impose travel bans and asset freezes on 86 Belarusian individuals and companies, but will leave the decision on when to impose economic sanctions to leaders, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. In an attempt to put more pressure on...
Politicsnewpaper24.com

Germany wades in on Brexit row: UK should ‘respect settlement’ with EU | Politics | Information – NEWPAPER24

Germany wades in on Brexit row: UK should ‘respect settlement’ with EU | Politics | Information. The post-Brexit buying and selling preparations have saved Northern Eire within the EU single market and customs union regardless of the UK’s departure from the bloc, resulting in checks on sure items coming from the remainder of the UK. However this has led to tensions from Unionist politicians at Stormont who say the Protocol, carried out as a part of the Withdrawal Settlement, creates a border within the Irish Sea.
Public HealthHealthcare IT News

European Union vaccine passports issued in 17 countries

European Union Digital COVID certificates (EUDCC) have now been issued to citizens in 17 countries. The vaccine passport (formally known as the EU Digital Green Certificate) provides digital proof whether a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19, received a negative test result or recovered from the virus. Member states are...
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

EU countries: ‘yes and no’ to release patents for Covid-19 vaccines

A rapid suspension of patent protection for Covid-19 vaccines is not desirable according to the EU member states. Close cooperation between all relevant public and private actors is crucial in order to quickly increase production capacities and the global supply of vaccines against the novel coronavirus, writes the EU Council of Ministers in its conclusions on European policy on intellectual property rights.
Medical & BiotechUS News and World Report

EU Loses Bid for Speedier AstraZeneca Vaccine Deliveries

BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) -The European Union on Friday lost its bid to speed up deliveries of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines, the first of its legal challenges against the drugmaker that rocked the bloc as it scrambled to shore up supplies. AstraZeneca said the EU had lost its legal case, but European Commission...