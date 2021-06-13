Gloria Gaynor’s $1.2 Million New Jersey Mansion Is for Sale and Fit for a Disco Diva (PHOTOS)

Ok is one of the most popular terms in the world. It has a little bit of history behind it, all linking back to a very high-profile man from New York State. Let's take a trip back to the 1830s. There was quite the fad in that decade, a fad that consisted of misspelling words. What rebels and cool cats they were. During that era, it would be very common to hear someone respond with all correct. If you were the hippest of the hip, you would spell that Oll Korrect. So, ok is actually an acronym at its origin. But nobody would spell it out O.K., or at least not just yet.