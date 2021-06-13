Gloria Gaynor’s $1.2 Million New Jersey Mansion Is for Sale and Fit for a Disco Diva (PHOTOS)
Calling all disco divas and people who just got back from outer space: Gloria Gaynor's New Jersey mansion is on the market!. According to Top Ten Real Estate Deals, Gaynor's home is currently for sale and listed at $1.249 million. It resides in a cul-de-sac in a small town in New Jersey that is home to roughly 7,000 residents. The "I Will Survive" singer did the majority of the interior design for the home, which boasts 8,000-square-feet and two stories.961theeagle.com