Las Vegas, NV

Hotel room rates rising in Las Vegas, nationwide

By Sean DeLancey
KTNV 13 Action News
 8 days ago
Las Vegans looking to escape the summer heat settling into the region could see boosted hotel room rates, and they may not know what they're actually paying for a room when they book.

Experts have indicated that as the coronavirus pandemic subsides as vaccination numbers rise, and demand for hotel rooms and travel skyrockets, room rates have begun to rise across the United States.

Others said booking through third-party websites could leave a renter with sticker shock when they reach the hotel counter.

Latisha Walker, for example, said she booked a Miami Beach hotel room for $411 over three nights, and, when she arrived, the hotel wouldn't honor the third-party price.

"They told me they canceled with that third party back in January," she said. "They said the pricing was too cheap at the time because it was spring break."

Walker said the new room rate at the hotel would cost a total of $1,939.14.

To avoid the issues, experts said people should avoid booking rooms with a disclaimer reading "rates subject to change," save a copy of their booking receipt on their phone, and if you've prepaid that constitutes a contract that the hotel is obligated to honor.

