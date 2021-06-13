Cancel
NBA

NBA disciplines security guard

By Associated Press
 8 days ago
The NBA has disciplined the Brooklyn Nets security guard who went on the Fiserv Forum court and appeared to shove P.J. Tucker during a confrontation between the Milwaukee forward and Nets star Kevin Durant on Thursday.

NBA officials didn’t identify the security guard but said he wouldn’t be assigned to any of the remaining games in Milwaukee during the second-round playoff series between the Bucks and Nets.

He won’t be assigned to the court area for the second-round games in Brooklyn.

The situation stems from an incident that occurred in the third quarter of the Bucks’ 86-83 Game 3 victory.

