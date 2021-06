The Minnesota State Fair is back in 2021 and they just announced their schedule of incredible performers and shows you can see for free later this summer. Perhaps the one thing we all Minnesotans collectively missed in 2020-- aside from being able to go to bars, restaurants and being able to get together with family and friends for most of the year-- was the Minnesota State Fair. Heck, previous to last year when the pandemic put the kibosh on it, the State Fair had only been canceled five other times in its entire existence-- a run that started back in 1859.