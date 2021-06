A succession of price crashes in recent weeks means bitcoin has once again passed through a market pattern known as a “death cross”.This ominous-sounding term refers to when the cryptocurrency’s 50-day moving average crosses its 200-day moving average (see chart below), and is used by some analysts as a sign that a long-term bull market is finally over. Notable death cross events in other markets include the Wall Street Crash of 1929 and the 2008 Financial Crisis.>> Follow all the latest updates with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketBitcoin’s price is currently trading at around half its all-time...