Astros’ Tyler Ivey Unlikely To Pitch Again In 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman homered to help Jake Odorizzi pick up his first win since 2019, and the Houston Astros rolled past the Boston Red Sox 8-3. Houston has won three straight and will look to sweep the series Thursday. Boston led 2-0 early, but the Astros responded with five quick runs to take control. Odorizzi allowed three runs and three hits over five innings, striking out six to post his first victory since Sept. 24, 2019 when he was still with Minnesota. Cristian Javier allowed one hit and struck out three over four scoreless innings to get his first save.