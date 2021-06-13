Cancel
Astros’ Tyler Ivey Unlikely To Pitch Again In 2021

allfans.co
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstros right-hander Tyler Ivey’s season may be over due to injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle writes. Ivey has been pitching through elbow pain since suffering a grade one UCL strain back in 2019, a fact he only recently disclosed to Astros staff. Tests didn’t reveal any new UCL damage, however, according to a nerve specialist, Ivey said “apparently I have the nerve endings of a 75-year-old man in my elbow. That probably explains a lot.”

