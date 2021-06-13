Hadley leads by 4 entering Palmetto Championship final round

RIDGELAND, S.C. — (AP) — Chesson Hadley finished off his third round Sunday morning, shooting a 68 for a four-stroke lead at the rain-delayed Palmetto Championship.

Hadley was among four players who couldn't complete the 18th hole at Congaree on Saturday as lightning and severe storms hit the area. Hadley closed with a par to stand at 14-under 199, four ahead of Harris English.

Hadley had a chance to extend his lead upon his return but missed a 5-footer for birdie that lipped out.

“I’m in a great spot, no questions asked. I’ve got to keep my head down,” he said. “The pedal is accelerating, we’re not braking.”

English, whose round also was delayed, made par on the final hole for a 67. He and Hadley will be paired together in the final round Sunday afternoon.

Garrick Higgo of South Africa, who completed his third round before the stoppage, was alone in third at 8 under.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, paired with Hadley on Saturday, had been tied with Higgo before play was halted. But Johnson put his second shot over the 18th green and made bogey for a 73. He was part of a group of four players at 7 under, seven shots behind.

Hadley is seeking his second career PGA Tour win and first in seven years.

The tournament at Congaree filled in for the RBC Canadian Open, which was canceled for a second straight year due to COVID-19.

