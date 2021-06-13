Georgetown Roots has Hot Music, Cold Beer, and Yummy Pizza

Roots in Georgetown Photo by author.

Austin, TX--Just a little north of Austin is a fantastic little hideaway you may not have heard of unless you've visited the Georgetown square. Nestled on the corner of 118 West 8th Street is an 1800's restored building sharing the love of social community with families.

In many ways, you're looking to get back to your roots and a little bit of normalcy. Roots survived quarantine and is poised to help you get back to your roots.

Roots offers focused entertainment every day and features live music talent on the weekend. If you're an Austin resident, something you crave and probably enjoy is live music, brought to you by locals. We like to Keep Austin Weird.

Roots offers Taco Tuesday, from 3- 7 pm:

Get your sing on and enjoy $1.99 Taco Tuesday all day and Happy Hour 3p-7p $1 off all drafts & wine glasses.

And there's Wine Down Wednesday for your mid-week enjoyment, from 7-9 pm:

50% off all wine bottles, every Wednesday. Partake or sit back and enjoy the small sets of local musicians and artists while performing their talent! Performers Note: Sets not to exceed 20 minutes. Sets to include set up and breakdown. Sign up sheet at stage. Bring instruments only, Roots supplies the rest.

Looking to get your local talent a little bit of stage time? Sign up to perform on Wednesday for the potential to get noticed.

We wandered into Roots to enjoy on a Saturday afternoon. Although we were on the late side of lunch, a crowd of people was waiting outside the restaurant--a testament to the well-sought-after environment and food. The inside was crowded, but we wouldn't have had a problem grabbing a table. Instead, we opted for the back patio.

In a quaint and rustic backyard with an arbor over the door we could still get a bit of space among the folding tables. This patio embodies everything the locals love about Roots. A one-of-a-kind enjoyable environment.

We kept the order simple, a brew and a pizza, but one of the best we've ever had.

Roots pizza Photo by author.

We split the pizza into halves for the sake of the kids, who didn't want as many toppings on their side.

We ordered the 14" pizza, which more than served our needs. The Kitchen Sink is one we'll go back for. Just about everything, except the kitchen sink, goes on this pizza: Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, red onions, red and green bell peppers, artichoke hearts, black olives, mushrooms, post-oven baby leaf spinach.

And on the kids' side, The Texan: Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, applewood smoked bacon.

The kids like their meat.

We were able to munch and enjoy the band playing music inside, while also being able to talk to one another.

You can enjoy appetizers, salads, and more. The staff is happy to make recommendations based upon your preferences. The website says, "We have hundreds or cycling beers on tap and ready to drink. Our amazing kitchen staff pair drinks with some of the best food you can eat on the square her in Georgetown, TX. From wraps and pizzas to more fancy Bruschetta plates. Come drink and eat to your heart's content."

You can see the full menu here.

Ready to get back to your roots? Roots in Georgetown just north of Austin delivers.

Looking for American food, donuts, a good burger, Mexican, Italian, or scrumptious bar food? Other Austin restaurants have those needs covered.