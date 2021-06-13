Lyft driver killed by unlicensed driver in Queens crash after texting wife, ‘I’m coming home’

A Lyft driver was fatally struck by an unlicensed driver at a busy intersection in Queens early Sunday —moments after texting his wife he was about to head home.

Mohammed Hossain was carrying his final Lyft passenger for the night in his 2016 Toyota RAV4 south on Fresh Pond Road in Maspeth when he was T-boned by a 2014 Ford Explorer in the intersection at Eliot Ave. about 3:50 a.m., cops and relatives said.

“The impact was crazy,” said neighbor Anthony Gonzalez, 36. “The kid had to be going like 80, 90 mph when he hit them.”

Medics rushed Hossain, 47, to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he died.

“He was a young immigrant worker. Worked hard, never did drugs, never did anything wrong,” said Hossain’s devastated sister Rifat Rahman, 28. “He was coming home. He texted his wife, ‘I’m coming home right now.’”

Hossain’s 20-year-old passenger was taken to Elmhurst Hospital. He suffered only minor injuries.

The 22-year-old driver of the Explorer, Erik Chimborazo, was charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving with his ability impaired by alcohol, driving without a license and driving a vehicle that lacked both insurance and an inspection certificate.

On April 11, he proudly posted a photo of the Explorer as his Facebook profile pic, captioning it “My baby girl” in Spanish.

Chimborazo, who lives in Bushwick, Brookyn, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for evaluation before he was charged. His arraignment was pending in Queens Criminal Court.

Hossain’s devastated friends and relatives visited the scene of the crash Sunday morning, trying to wrap their head around the sudden loss of the beloved family man who immigrated from Bangladesh 12 years ago.

Hossain supported his wife and their three children in Borough Park, Brooklyn, by driving for Uber and Lyft.

“He was just a loving family guy. He took care of of everybody’s children — took care of my children, took care of everyone’s children. He was just great,” said Rahman. “This drunk driving has to stop. I’ve seen so many cases like this.”

Hossain’s death comes amid an uptick in traffic violence during the coronavirus pandemic that city officials have in part blamed on reckless drivers speeding on emptier streets.

At least 106 people have died in car crashes this year through June 8, NYPD data show. That’s up from 80 during the same period last year, when COVID-19 restrictions kept many people home entirely, and up from 99 during the same period of 2019.

Parvez Hassan, 49, a for-hire vehicle driver who was close friends with Hossain, spoke to the victim a little earlier in the night.

“He told me, ‘After I drop this person off, I go home,’” said Hassan.

About 35 minutes before the crash, Hossain sent Hassan a follow up text. “Going home,” it read.

Raiful Shagor, 49, another close friend of Hossain’s, said they were planning a picnic for next weekend — an idea that excited Hossain after more than a year of restricted social activity during the pandemic.

“We were making a plan and he was so excited,” said Shagor.

Neighbor Gonzalez, who since 1997 has lived down the street from where the crash happened, said he’s seen plenty of crashes over the years near the intersection, which is at the bottom of a hill that attracts speedsters. Many of his neighbors are against installing speed bumps or automated speed cameras to crack down on dangerous drivers.

“We were saying a speed bump, but they were saying that was gonna create more traffic,” said Gonzalez. “But we’re like, OK, so what’s more important: more traffic or people getting hit?”

Gonzalez said he and his wife recently started allowing their 12-year-old daughter to cross Eliot Ave. near where the crash happened on her own but constantly warn her about the street’s dangers.

“It’s like a raceway going up the hill,” said Gonzalez. “They’d rather hit you and continue to drive, because everyone’s in a rush.”

With Barry Paddock and John Annese