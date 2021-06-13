Old Glory flag exchange and parachute demo Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Flag Day is right around the corner, and Window World want to help Colorado Springs families showcase their American spirit with a new, beautiful American flag. That’s why Window World, in collaboration with the All Veteran Group (AVG) and the American Legion, is a hosting an Old Glory Flag Exchange. The family-friendly event will also feature a military-style parachute jump, with members of the AVG jumping from a plane, and landing in the event parking lot as spectators watch in awe.

The event is this Sunday June 13 th , 2021. Residents can bring an old flag to exchange for a new 3’ x 5’ flag starting at 10:00 a.m. The parachute demonstration will begin at 11:00 a.m., and includes the Presentation of Colors, the National Anthem, God Bless America, and acknowledgement of Military guests.The event ends at 1:00, but residents can swap their flags at any time during Window World’s business hours through the end of the year. Old flags will be properly retired by the American Legion in accordance with U.S. Flag Code. Residents can register to attend and swap out a flag here .

The Window World Military Initiative defines our company-wide commitment to honor and serve America’s veterans, active military, and military families across our entire system of more than 200 locations by focusing on three pillars: careers, community outreach, and partnerships.

It will be at 4460 Forest Hill Road, Colorado Springs (Window World of Southern Colorado parking lot).

