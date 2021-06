Toronto City Airport (CYTZ) Throughout our world tour of challenging airports, we have frequently found ourselves visiting tourism hot spots featuring stunning scenery and formidable terrain. It is often difficult to squeeze an airfield into some of the unique geography near popular destinations – Lukla and Courchevel are classic examples of carving a landing strip out of a barely adequate space. There also exist airports that serve a more utilitarian purpose – those that are convenient to city centres and provide measurable savings for those who value time as a commodity. In the past we have visited a few of these locations: Washington DC (KDCA), London City (EGLC) and some older sim pilots may fondly remember Chicago’s Meigs Field (KCGX) and Hong Kong’s Kai Tak (VHHX). These types of airports create jobs and revenue for the cities they serve but over time they must battle noise complaints, encroaching residential areas and the ironic reality that the financial windfall they bring also raises the value of the prime real estate they occupy. In this issue, we take a look at another popular near-city airfield that serves the bustling Canadian metropolis of Toronto: the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.