This Common Exfoliating Mistake Makes Dermatologists Cringe
As the seasons change so, too, should skin care routines. Despite your skin type, once the weather reaches warmer temperatures in the summer months, most people will experience a shift in their skin — from extensive dehydration or dry patches to excessive amount of oils caused by sweat. There are countless reasons for this, ranging from the added humidity in the air to spending a little more time in the sun — with an SPF of course. All of these different factors may leave you wondering, 'what should I be doing with my skin right now?'