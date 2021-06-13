CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Yoshinori Muto returning to Newcastle

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleYoshinori Muto is returning to Newcastle United. The Evening Chronicle says Newcastle are yet to find any takers for expensive back-up striker Muto. It means that the £9.6million signing from summer 2018...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min.com

Newcastle predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League

The Mike Ashley days are over and Newcastle will kick off a new era when they host Tottenham at St James' Park on Sunday. The club have already confirmed that Steve Bruce will remain in charge for the fixture - his 1,000th in the Premier League - and the boss has few injury concerns to spoil the occasion.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Rafa Benitez insists he will not leave Everton to return to Newcastle following Saudi-backed takeover, as he has given the Toffees' chief Farhad Moshiri 'his word'

Rafa Benitez has reassured Everton that he will not jump ship and return to Newcastle. Benitez was a popular figure on Tyneside during his three years in charge between 2016 and 2019 and there have been suggestions he could be heading back following the Saudi-backed consortium’s takeover at St James’ Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bruce
Person
Andy Carroll
Person
Henri Saivet
Person
Achraf Lazaar
Person
Yoshinori Muto
Person
Christian Atsu
chatsports.com

MARTIN KEOWN: Twinkle-toed Allan Saint-Maximin can help Newcastle trouble a leaky Tottenham side... and the return of Callum Wilson would be another major boost for the newly taken over hosts

Newcastle United were the second wealthiest club in England after the 1997-98 season, behind only Manchester United, and, remarkably, the fifth richest in world football. They were finishing second in the Premier League and reaching FA Cup finals and competing in Europe throughout those enjoyable Nineties. But their passionate supporters...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Newcastle v Tottenham: match preview

A controversial new Saudi Arabian-led era dawns at Newcastle. The new owners had originally planned to have sacked Steve Bruce by now but instead the unloved manager survives to preside over his 1,000th game in club management. Bruce trusts it will result in Newcastle’s first win of the season but Tottenham hope to make him feel like the unwanted guest at what promises to be Tyneside’s biggest party for decades. “It’s exciting times ahead for this club,” said Bruce. “It’s a great thing for the club and for the city of Newcastle too.” And concerns about human rights? “That’s for politicians,” he said. Louise Taylor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#The Evening Chronicle#Magpies#Spanish#Eibar
Tribal Football

Newcastle board still 'dreams' of Benitez return

Newcastle United's new board would welcome the chance to bring Rafa Benitez back from Everton. Benitez, 61, left St James' Park in 2019 after becoming fed up of working under Mike Ashley. He next managed Dalian Professional in China, before returning to the Premier League at Goodison Park in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Japan
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
eurofootballrumours.com

Newcastle pushing to sign Alexandre Lacazette

The attacking department of the Newcastle squad needs quality additions. The latest reports in England suggest that Newcastle United are pushing to sign Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette. The France international joined Arsenal from Lyon for a fee in the region of 53 million euros in July 2017. His contract expires...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Dickman named Newcastle U23 coach

Elliott Dickman has been named Newcastle United U23 coach. The appointment is the first of the club's new regime although the wheels were already in motion for the Sunderland coach before the Middle East backers took charge. Speaking after being appointed, Dickman said: "I am very excited to join Steve...
SOCCER
Absolute Chelsea

Chelsea Handed Fitness Boost as Four Stars Return for Newcastle Trip

Thomas Tuchel will welcome back four Chelsea players back against Newcastle United. Chelsea were thrown into some chaos ahead of their Carabao Cup fourth round win over Southampton on Tuesday night. Ahead of the game, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were all due to start but were ruled out at the last-minute, forcing Tuchel into changes to his team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Newcastle v Chelsea: Team news

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is available after serving a one-match ban while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is ready to return from foot surgery. Chelsea are strengthened by the return to fitness of Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic. Andreas Christensen is also available after dental surgery but Ruben Loftus-Cheek may...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jonjo Shelvey returns from suspension as Newcastle host Chelsea

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is back in contention for the home game against Chelsea after suspension. Interim-boss Graeme Jones could also recall goalkeeper Martin Debravka, who has returned to training after a foot injury. Paul Dummett (calf) and Elliot Anderson (hip) both remain sidelined, but otherwise Jones has a full-strength...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel puts Saul on notice ahead of Newcastle trip

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has put Saul Niguez on notice ahead of going to Newcastle United. Tuchel was discussing how he'll cover injury victim Mateo Kovacic. He said, "I miss Mateo a lot, he has been a key factor till now and it's really sad to see him get injured in the very last second of the training on Thursday.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy