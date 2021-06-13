Yoshinori Muto returning to Newcastle

A controversial new Saudi Arabian-led era dawns at Newcastle. The new owners had originally planned to have sacked Steve Bruce by now but instead the unloved manager survives to preside over his 1,000th game in club management. Bruce trusts it will result in Newcastle’s first win of the season but Tottenham hope to make him feel like the unwanted guest at what promises to be Tyneside’s biggest party for decades. “It’s exciting times ahead for this club,” said Bruce. “It’s a great thing for the club and for the city of Newcastle too.” And concerns about human rights? “That’s for politicians,” he said. Louise Taylor.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO