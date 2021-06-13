CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Swansea jump ahead of Arsenal for Millwall teen Abdul Abdulmalik

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleThe race for Millwall's England under-17 prospect Abdul Abdulmalik is heating up. The Daily Mail says Swansea have had an approach for Abdulmalik rejected. The Welsh...

