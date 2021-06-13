Swansea jump ahead of Arsenal for Millwall teen Abdul Abdulmalik

Manchester United travel to Tottenham on Saturday desperate to stay in touch with the Premier League's top four as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City threaten to break away from the pack. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clinging to his job after United's humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool last week. His side have taken just one point from the past 12 on offer. Leaders Chelsea, Liverpool and defending champions City all have winnable matches this weekend while Leicester and Arsenal go head to head in an intriguing battle between two sides who have found their form. AFP Sport looks at some of the main talking points ahead of the action.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO