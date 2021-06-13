100 Strong Harbor Beach Truck Show Roars Through the Upper Thumb
The Harbor Beach Truck Show took to the highways of Huron County yesterday with an impressive display of current and classic big rigs. Trucking was and still is deemed an essential service during the pandemic. Truckers are also one of the first to deliver emergency supplies of food and water after a natural disaster. It seemed fitting that 1000’s of folks greeted and cheered the truck parade in each town the show visited.thumbwind.com