Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harbor Beach, MI

100 Strong Harbor Beach Truck Show Roars Through the Upper Thumb

By Michael Hardy
Posted by 
Thumbwind
Thumbwind
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Harbor Beach Truck Show took to the highways of Huron County yesterday with an impressive display of current and classic big rigs. Trucking was and still is deemed an essential service during the pandemic. Truckers are also one of the first to deliver emergency supplies of food and water after a natural disaster. It seemed fitting that 1000’s of folks greeted and cheered the truck parade in each town the show visited.

thumbwind.com
Thumbwind

Thumbwind

92
Followers
150
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Finding fun in Michigan’s Thumb. Designated as the Wind Energy Capital of the Great Lakes, Michigan’s Upper Thumb is a fascinating region of farming, renewable energy production, and tourism.

 https://Thumbwind.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harbor Beach, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Caseville, MI
City
Bay Port, MI
City
Ruth, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Sebewaing, MI
City
Port Hope, MI
City
Owendale, MI
City
Elkton, MI
City
Port Austin, MI
City
Kinde, MI
City
Pigeon, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucking#Trucks#Bad Axe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
NFLABC News

Carl Nassib comes out as 1st openly gay active NFL player

NFL player Carl Nassib made history Monday by announcing that he's gay. He's the first active player to come out publicly in league history. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end posted a video from his home in Pennsylvania revealing his sexual orientation and said he's been meaning to announce for a long time.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand PM Ardern backs weightlifter’s selection for Olympics

WELLINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday defended the country’s selection of weightlifter Laurel Hubbard for the Tokyo Olympics, a decision that has fuelled a debate over inclusion and fairness in sport. Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games...
Washington, DCPosted by
CBS News

Federal judge rejects most claims against Trump, Barr and other federal officials in forceful clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square

Washington — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by law enforcement from a park near the White House before then-President Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. directs millions of COVID-19 shots to Latin America, Africa, Asia

June 21 (Reuters) - The White House laid out a plan on Monday to share 55 million U.S. COVID-19 vaccine doses globally, with roughly 75% of the doses allocated to Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and Africa through the COVAX international vaccine-sharing program. The plan fulfills President Joe Biden's...