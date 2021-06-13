Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Sometimes, not even the educated understand socialism

Daily Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was a 9-year-old when Harry S. Truman said the following:. “Socialism is a scare word they have hurled at every advance the people have made in the last 20 years. Socialism is what they called public power. Socialism is what they called Social Security. Socialism is what they called farm price supports. Socialism is what they called bank deposit insurance. Socialism is what they called the growth of free and independent labor organizations. Socialism is their name for almost anything that helps all the people.”

www.lenconnect.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marx
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socialism#Republicans#The U S Armed Forces#The U S Postal Service#Conservatives#Christians#Non Communists#Blm#Democrats#Adrian College#Lenawee Indivisible
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Society
Related
Societydavisvanguard.org

Monday Morning Thoughts: Do Conservatives Even Understand What Critical Race Theory Is?

Catching up on the news this weekend, I caught NY Times columnist Nicholas Kristof’s newsletter. I haven’t focused that much on critical race theory—in part because it’s not exactly new and in part because I believe most *racism* in contemporary life is explained through unconscious bias and systemic or structural racism, though there are politicians now tapping into latent racism as a political tool.
Career Development & Advicemysoutex.com

Sometimes yes, sometimes no

A true measure of self-confidence is when you take the position that someone can do it better than you. While that may not always be so on a case-by-case basis, when it is so, make it known. Having said that and accepting that my self-confidence is not at risk, please...
ReligionAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Discipline of understanding

In the Dialogues of Plato, there is a concept one encounters that can be roughly translated as “madness of love.” It can be described as a deep and restless urge to expand our mind, such that all themes may penetrate it. When we expand our mind, things that were previously neither interesting nor likable to us, attract our attention or develop our tolerance towards them, perhaps even invoke our love.
Congress & CourtsEssence

Bill to End Criminalization of Students Reintroduced in Congress

Federal legislation would provide resources for schools to hire counselors, health professionals instead of police. Can schools transform the way they approach discipline, and decrease the criminalization of students, especially students of color and those with disabilities?. That’s the goal behind the Counseling Not Criminalization in Schools Act. The bill...
Personal FinanceUS News and World Report

How to Get a Replacement Social Security Card

If your Social Security card has been lost or stolen, you can request a new Social Security card from the Social Security Administration. Many people are able to apply for a replacement Social Security card online, while others need to submit an application for a new card via mail or in person. Social Security replacement cards are free, but you may need to include official documents with your application.
Politicsmauinow.com

Gov. Ige Intends to Veto 28 Bills

Gov. David Ige has notified legislative leaders and key lawmakers of his intent to veto 28 out of 268 bills passed during the 2021 Hawai‘i legislative session. A complete list of bills on the Intent to Veto List is attached. “The state’s economic position has significantly brightened since the beginning...
Politicstennesseestar.com

Commentary: Counterfeit Civics and Educating for American Democracy

The National Association of Scholars opposes the proposal, “Educating for American Democracy.” The proposal has attracted some well-meaning supporters, but they are mistaken about what Educating for American Democracy—EAD—would bring into being. Roadmap to Educating for American Democracy is a “framework” that prescribes how American K-12 schools should teach civics....
Economyprotectedincome.org

Expert Viewpoint: Americans Are Turning to Annuities, and Their Employers, in Search of Protection

By Jason J. Fichtner, PhD, senior fellow and head of the Alliance for Lifetime Income’s Retirement Income Institute. In the early 1980s, 60% of private sector workers in the U.S. relied on a pension as their only retirement account. That number had winnowed down to a mere 3% in 2020. Alas, the metaphor of a three-legged stool for retirement planning—employer pensions, personal savings and Social Security—that once represented a financially secure retirement for generations of Americans is now a precarious construct consisting of just two legs.
Congress & Courtsillinoisnewsnow.com

Op-Ed: Lawmakers need to redo the Supreme Court redistricting process

As an attorney and former Illinois lieutenant governor, I take our state court system very seriously, especially the highest court in our state – the Supreme Court. Fairness is the foundation of our civil justice system. A Supreme Court justice is expected to uphold the law fairly and impartially, regardless of personal opinion, political party or religion. They respect the law as it’s written and stay within the limits of their own authority.
Societyfff.org

If We Are Going to Achieve Freedom

There is no doubt that when it comes to freedom, the situation in America is not good. Ever since I founded FFF some 31 years ago, our lives as welfare-warfare serfs has gotten progressively worse, year after year. One option, of course, is to give up. Just surrender and accept...
MusicPosted by
Reason.com

Did Prohibition Teach Us Nothing?

Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie gather to discuss an unwarranted vape scare and the consequences of repealing the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF). Hear their takes on this Monday's Reason Roundtable. Discussed in the show:. 1:54: What to know about the AUMF repeal.
Washington StatePosted by
Deseret News

Opinion: Washington has no hope of fixing our health care system

As America begins to talk about the pandemic in the past tense, it seems like a good time to look at how Americans view our nation’s health care system. A survey of 1,000 registered voters that I conducted last week found that 48% of voters rate our health care system today as good or excellent. Thirty-one percent (31%) say it is just fair and 19% rate the health care system as poor (for survey details, visit ScottRasmussen.com).
Congress & Courtsbit.io

Does Congressional Apportionment Have a Small-State Bias?

Debates about the methods of apportionment of seats in the United States House of Representatives have included allegations of large-state or small-state bias since the beginning. The meaning of “large-state bias” or “small-state bias,” however, isn’t always obvious. How severe is it? Are these claims legitimate, or are they just another form of political maneuvering? Can bias be mitigated using different apportionment methods?
Congress & Courtsconservativenewsdaily.net

FACT CHECK: Did The Supreme Court ‘Cancel’ Universal Vaccination?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Supreme Court of the United States “canceled” universal vaccination. The Supreme Court has not ruled on or canceled universal vaccination. Fact Check:. “In the United States, the Supreme Court has canceled universal vaccination,” the post reads. “Bill Gates, US Chief Infectious Disease Specialist...
Immigrationpatriotdailypress.org

Immigration Cannot Solve the Challenges of an Aging Society

We hear all the time that America is growing old, and there won’t be enough workers to pay for Social Security or support the economy unless we bring in millions of foreign workers. Putting aside our current employment problems caused by overly generous unemployment benefits, what would continued or even increased immigration’s impact be over the longer term?
Personal Financestockmarketpioneer.com

How to Avoid the Social Security Tax Trap

Social Security is an insurance benefit program. It was established in 1935 by then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt. People pay into the program through payroll or other deductions. The program is operated by the Social Security Administration (SSA). Social Security provides benefits for individuals in three different categories:. Retirement Benefits: Individuals...
Congress & CourtsDaily Times

Open letter to Sen. Marsha Blackburn

 Back in 1975 when South Vietnam went belly up, I suspected something wasn’t right because I had graduated from Parris Island in 1958, and was discharged from the Marine Corps in 1963. I knew the capabilities of our Armed Forces so why did we fight for 10 miserable years then throw in the towel?
Texas StateDenton Record-Chronicle

New Texas laws on the books

From backing the blue to “The Star-Spangled Banner,” state lawmakers passed more than 3,800 bills and resolutions on a broad spectrum of topics this session, with Gov. Greg Abbott signing the vast majority of them into law. The governor has hosted high-profile signings of several bills from the 87th Texas...
Cincinnati, OHtheiowastandard.com

Stopping the Democrats’ Latest Vote Fraud Enablement Scheme

***The Iowa Standard is an independent media voice. We rely on grassroots financial supporters to exist. If you appreciate what we do, please consider a one-time sign of support or becoming a monthly supporter (even just $5/month would go a long way in sustaining us!) We also offer advertising options for advocacy groups, events and businesses! If you’ve ever used the phrase “Fake News Media” — this is YOUR chance to do something about it! You can also support us on PayPal at newsdesk@theiowastandard.com or Venmo at Iowa-Standard-2018 or through the mail at: PO Box 112 Sioux Center, IA 51250 Thank you so much for your support and please invite your friends and family to like us on Facebook, sign up for our email newsletter and visit our website!***