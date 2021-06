FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas pitching ace Kevin Kopps suffered the most excruciating loss of his career and his only loss in 2021 on Sunday. That didn’t stop the senior from being the last Razorback to leave the field after signing dozens and dozens of autographs and posing for pictures with fans long after North Carolina State eliminated the Razorbacks 3-2 on a pair of home runs to advance to the College World Series, putting a halt to the Hogs’ dream season short of Omaha.