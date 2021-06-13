Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Gearbox May Have Legitimately Had One Of The Worst E3 Shows In History

By Paul Tassi
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An E3 presentation is always a big deal for a developer of any size, and so when I saw that Gearbox was doing its own, standalone show this year, I was actually kind of looking forward to it. As a big Borderlands fan, I was hoping for a deeper look...

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

219K+
Followers
54K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E3#Dlc#Sci Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Ubisoft
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

What to expect from the Gearbox E3 2021 stream

This year, there's only one question on our minds when approaching the Gearbox E3 showcase this weekend. Has Randy Pitchford packed away the DIY magic kit for good? This year, we're expecting a whole lotta Borderlands out of Gearbox, from a peek at that movie to a potential new game. But with a history of publishing weird and colourful games, the star of this weekend's show could hit us from out of nowhere.
Video Gameshorrorgeeklife.com

E3 2021: Gearbox Conference Recap

The Gearbox E3 2021 conference started strong with Randy Pitchford taking us on a guided tour of the Borderlands movie set. He talked with director Eli Roth, as well as Edgar Ramirez who is playing Atlas, a character hinted at but never seen in the game. Anything important in the background was blurred unfortunately, including Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina. They seem like they’re having a blast filming, and revealed they’re over half-way done production.
Video Gameswmleader.com

Gearbox E3 2021 showcase: Date, start time, and how to watch

E3 2021 will take place June 12-15, and will be a re-imagined, all-virtual online event. Nintendo, Xbox, Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, Capcom, and more will attend, promising new video game announcements, trailers, release dates, and more. Borderlands developer Gearbox Software is heading to E3 2021 armed with a...
Video GamesIGN

Gearbox E3 2021 Showcase: Everything Announced

The Gearbox E3 2021 Showcase just wrapped up. Here’s everything announced and revealed from the Gearbox Showcase at E3 2021:. Godfall Coming to PS4, Fire and Darkness DLC Announced. Godfall is getting cross-gen play and launching for the PS4 on August 10. The PS4 version of Godfall also comes with...
Video GamesComicBook

Massive E3 2021 Leak May Have Revealed Over 50 Upcoming Announcements From Xbox, Ubisoft, and More

An absolutely massive E3 2021 leak has surfaced online and is making the rounds due to the source behind it. If it's correct, it's leaked over 50 upcoming announcements, most of which seem to be coming during the pressers of Xbox/Bethesda and Ubisoft. That said, not everything shared in the leak is a new game that hasn't been revealed yet. In fact, much of the list is comprised of games we already know about that haven't released yet, and some, like Among Us, that have released. In fact, since this leak surfaced online, one of the games mentioned, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, has been announced. In other words, there are already early signs of the leak being legit.
Video GamesNW Florida Daily News

PlayStation has some of the best and worst E3 moments

With E3 starting next week, I figured this would be a good time to look back at my favorite E3 press conference: Sony's PlayStation 4 conference in 2013. But to really understand why PlayStation's 2013 conference is so good, you first have to go back to its train wreck of a conference in 2006.
Video GamesKotaku

Ninja Gaiden's New PC Port Is One Of The Worst I Have Ever Seen

I’ve seen some ill-equipped PC ports in my time, but Koei Tecmo’s efforts on the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection are something else. While we’ve learned over the years not to expect too much from certain Japanese publishers bringing console games to the PC—from Nier to Nioh they’ve had their issues and omissions—Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection’s complete lack of PC-centric options is astounding.
Video GamesDigital Trends

E3 2021 day one recap: Ubisoft sets the stage for a sci-fi-heavy show

The biggest gaming event of the year is in full swing. E3 is back after taking 2020 off due to the COVID-10 pandemic. This year, it’s an all-digital event featuring several of gaming’s biggest publishers. Things are much more confusing this time around, though. Events like Summer Game Fest have splintered the gaming landscape, turning the entire month of June into a vague, mega expo.
Video GamesThe Beat

Gearbox Entertainment talks Wonderlands, Homeworld 3 and more in E3 Showcase

Gearbox Entertainment dropped a 30-minute E3 Showcase on Saturday. Although half was dominated by Gearbox head Randy Pitchford strutting around the Budapest set of the forthcoming Borderlands film, we were offered some interesting snippets on forthcoming games from the publisher. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which was first announced during the Summer...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Watch the Gearbox E3 2021 Showcase Livestream Here

Today Gearbox Software is hosting its presentation for E3 2021, providing a look at its upcoming games. While we’re surely going to see more of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that was revealed a couple of days ago. The livestream will start 2:00 pm PDT, and luckily there won’t be any pre-show...
Video Gamesgeekoutpost.com

E3 2021 Recap: The Disappointment that was the Gearbox Showcase

Gearbox has had a rough time as of late with issues going on with management and voice actors, to a lackluster launch of Godfall, to what is a severely critically panned E3 showcase. Their reveals, while nothing too impressive, had a couple of moments of interest but was mostly overshadowed by filler, lousy marketing, and angry fans on social media.