Gearbox May Have Legitimately Had One Of The Worst E3 Shows In History

An absolutely massive E3 2021 leak has surfaced online and is making the rounds due to the source behind it. If it's correct, it's leaked over 50 upcoming announcements, most of which seem to be coming during the pressers of Xbox/Bethesda and Ubisoft. That said, not everything shared in the leak is a new game that hasn't been revealed yet. In fact, much of the list is comprised of games we already know about that haven't released yet, and some, like Among Us, that have released. In fact, since this leak surfaced online, one of the games mentioned, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus, has been announced. In other words, there are already early signs of the leak being legit.