'Godfall' will hit PS4 on August 10th

By K. Holt
Engadget
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGodfall was the first game confirmed for PlayStation 5 all the way back at The Game Awards in 2019. Counterplay Games and Gearbox are looking to expand the player base by bringing it to PS4 as well. If you pick up the flashy looter-slasher on the last-gen console, you'll get a free upgrade to the PS5 edition.

