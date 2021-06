When the Brooklyn Nets took a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the NBA playoffs, many felt like the Bucks were finished. Giannis Antetokounmpo was missing a ton of shots and players like Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday just looked soft. In Games 3 and 4, that all changed as all three of those players stepped up and helped tie the series. The Brooklyn Nets were also dealt a horrific hand as Kyrie Irving suffered an ankle injury that has kept him out of the rest of the series.