I have been dealing with demonic oppression hovering over my life for all of my life. When I contemplate some of the things things have happened to me, many of them were very horrible and they seemed to happen out of nowhere with no real cause. I understand that everyone has trouble but throughout my life I have always felt like there were a million strikes against me. As if I was paying for something that someone else did. I will never know the true extent of what happened in either of my parents families in the generations before me. I also sometimes don’t completely understand what generational curses are or how they work, but I firmly believe that (for whatever reason) I have had to battle a lot of emotional, psychological and spiritual problems that seemed to be handed down to me. Please pray for me.