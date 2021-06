Matchday two has arrived for Groups B and C as the matches only grow in importance from here. Ukraine and North Macedonia kick things off in Group C at 9:00 a.m. EST as both sides are looking for their first point at EURO 2020. Denmark hosts Belgium in Copenhagen at noon as the Danes need a victory to keep pace with the other sides in Group B. The Netherlands will battle with Austria at 3:00 p.m. for the top spot in Group C after victories from both nations in their opening matches.