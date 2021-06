No, this was not a world record run but something else entirely…. A recent report of a driver in Belgium cited for traveling 654 kph, or over 400 mph for all our American readers, made us stop and do a double-take. After all, the SSC Tuatara set a new production car land speed record in January when it hit 282.9 mph, breaking the previous record of 277.9 mph set by the Koenigsegg Agera RS. Those two hypercars didn’t get anywhere close to 400 mph, so imagine the shock when a Belgian man received a citation in the mail claiming he had gone that fast in his Opel Astra.