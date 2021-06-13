Death toll in Mexico City train wreck up to 23, nearly 70 hurt

Next Saturday, June 19th, a new series of protests demanding Bolsonaro's removal for his handling of the pandemic will take place all over Brazil. Photo: Eduardo Miranda. Brazil is the country with the second highest number of COVID-19 victims in total and in 2021, tops the world ranking when it comes to fatalities. With about 293,000 deaths in the first half of the year alone, the country follows a trend opposite to that of countries that worked on monitoring and stemming the spread of the coronavirus. The slow pace of vaccination and the negative influence coming from the Jair Bolsonaro government, which promotes events with no mask wearing and makes it difficult for the country to acquire doses of inoculations, all contribute to the current scenario in Brazil.