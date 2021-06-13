Cancel
Death toll in Mexico City train wreck up to 23, nearly 70 hurt

By Donna Miller
gruntstuff.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe loss of life toll from the Mexico City elevated metro train derailment has risen to a minimum of 23, with about 70 injured — as rescue efforts have been suspended Tuesday amid fears {that a} dangling automobile would possibly come crashing down. “Sadly there are 23 deceased,” together with...

gruntstuff.com
Claudia Sheinbaum
Mexico City
