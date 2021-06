The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. Markets are completely dominated by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monthly release yesterday, in which the FOMC raised its U.S. inflation forecast for 2021 from 2.4% last month to 3.4% now, and expressed its consensus forecast that rate hikes would begin in 2023 not 2024. The release boosted the U.S. dollar, which hit a new 50-day high against the Japanese yen, and rose strongly everywhere. This release looks likely to be a major market-moving event which may well have begun a new long-term bullish trend in the USD, although Jerome Powell has been trying to talk down the prospect of rate hikes since the release, probably in an attempt to rein in dollar strength.