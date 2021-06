Poing guard can be the most thankless on-court position in basketball. Whoever controls the ball and the offense is expected to make things operate with fluidity. When they do, they’ve met the expectation. And when they don’t, they sure do hear about it from fans, media, and even coaches. Playing point guard is all about putting others–and yourself–in a position to score the ball. It takes an unselfish yet demanding player to undertake the role and do it effectively. When the point guard is more about himself than the team, it typically doesn’t end well in terms of postseason success.