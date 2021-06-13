Cancel
Tennis

Is it a slob? Is it a balloon? It’s just … Rafa Nadal!

By Donna Miller
 9 days ago

He drove Djokovic loopy with a not often seen on-line useful resource Learn.

Tennistrends1news.com

BORIS BECKER: Aim Rafa Nadal’s Helicopter Shot And Novak Djokovic Can Take Him Down

We’ve seen it over the years and seen it again in the last two weeks – players walking to Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris just don’t believe they can beat Rafael Nadal. That won’t be the case when Novak Djokovic meets him in the titanic semi-final of the French Open. Deep down, No. 1 thinks he has what it takes to beat the greatest clay courter, even here.
Tennistennishead.net

Rafa Nadal’s best moments at Roland Garros 2021

With Rafa Nadal into an incredible 14th Roland Garros semi-final, here’s a look at his headline moments on the way to the final four. In the first round, the ‘King of Clay’ came up against Australian youngster Alexei Popyrin in his 103rd career match at the Paris Slam. By taking...
Tennisnewagebd.net

Life goes on, it's just tennis, says Nadal

Rafael Nadal shrugged off his epic loss to Novak Djokovic at the French Open insisting ‘life goes on’ as the 13-time champion suffered just his third ever defeat in 108 matches in Paris over 16 years. In their 58th career clash, world number one Djokovic triumphed 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4),...
Tennisasumetech.com

French Open: Novak Djokovic inflicts just the third defeat on Rafael Nadal at

World No 1 Novak Djokovic inflicted just the third defeat of Rafael Nadal’s French Open dominance to reach his sixth final at Roland Garros on a night of sporting drama. Djokovic, who also defeated Nadal in the quarter-finals in 2015, sealed a remarkable 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 victory against the 13-time champion in front of a football-style atmosphere on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Tennisatptour.com

Djokovic On Facing Nadal At Roland Garros: 'It's Not Like Any Other Match'

The top seed looks ahead to Nadal blockbuster after beating Berrettini. Beating Matteo Berrettini was one thing. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic knows that ousting 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal on Friday in the semi-finals will be an entirely different monster. “It's not like any other match. Let's face...
Tennisalbuquerqueexpress.com

Djokovic, Federer, Nadal: Who's the greatest of them all?

Novak Djokovic's French Open triumph, which made him only the third man to win all four majors twice and took him halfway to a rare calendar Grand Slam, has reignited the debate over who is the greatest male player of all time. The 34-year-old Serb wrapped up his second Roland...
TennisGwinnett Daily Post

Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon odds shorten with Rafael Nadal out

Novak Djokovic became the odds-on favorite to win his sixth Wimbledon title with Rafael Nadal announcing Thursday that he will skip the event to recover from a grueling clay-court season. Djokovic was being offered at -109 by DraftKings and -110 by BetMGM and PointsBet shortly after Nadal's announcement on social...
Tennistennishead.net

‘It’s crazy!’ – Berrettini achieves same feat as Wimbledon legend

Berretini was overjoyed to claim the 2021 title at Queen’s, even more so as he matched the achievement of a Wimbledon great. The Italian is the first player to win the title at Queen’s on his debut since Boris Becker did so 36 years ago in 1985, just weeks before becoming Wimbledon champions fo the first time at just 17 years old.
Toni Nadal: "If Djokovic had lost in Paris, Rafa would be less disappointed!

Novak Djokovic wrote a new page of history at the Roland Garros 2021. The world number 1 not only won his 19th career Slam, but also became the first player in the Open Era to have won all four Slams at least twice. The Serbian champion has forfeited two wins from two sets down along the way, respectively in the round of 16 against Lorenzo Musetti and in the final against Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Rafael Nadal's birthday becomes "National Tennis Day" in Spain

The Board of Directors of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) has collectively approved the creation of the "National Tennis Day" on June 3, corresponding with the date of Rafael Nadal's birthday. The proposal will be outlined in the upcoming months, and the idea is to create a great movement of Spanish Tennis that brings together the leading figures.