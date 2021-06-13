Cancel
Restaurants

Chocolaty Horchata Shakes

By Katherine Pendrill
TrendHunter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for a cool and creamy treat to beat the summer heat, Del Taco has you covered with its new Oreo Cookie Horchata Shake and Mexican Chocolate Shake. This summer, Del Taco has a new Chocodays Beverage lineup, which consists of three chocolate-forward drinks. The first of the limited-time drinks is the OREO Cookie Horchata Shake, which is a thick and creamy shake made up of chocolatey OREO cookie crumbles blended with a horchata mixture. Next up is the Mexican Chocolate Shake, which combines horchata with ice cold chocolate. Finally, there's the Mocha Iced Coffee, which combines rich chocolate flavors with Del Taco’s signature creamy iced coffee, all served over.

#Horchata#Chocolate#Summer Heat#Ice Cold#Food Drink#Mexican#Chocodays Beverage
