Chocolaty Horchata Shakes

This roasted corn and mango salsa just screams summer to me. It combines so many fresh and summery flavors all in one dish. It is a super healthy appetizer or side that can be served in a variety of ways. You could use it to put on tacos, with fish, on a salad, or eat as a side with chips. In the summer time I love being able to use the grill to toast the corn. The sweet mango melds so well with the Mexican and tangy flavors the rest of the salsa has.