Sunday Brunch: Breakfast Corn Dogs

One of the casualties of 2020 in the Portland food and beverage scene was the end of the Tasty restaurants: Toro Bravo, Tasty N Daughters, Tasty N Alder, and Plaza del Toro. It was a sudden end where one week they were doing so much good working with nonprofits and offering pay it forward and free food bags to feed people with financial concerns during those initial shock of Covid-19 shutdowns. Then came a mix of seemingly outbursts of frustration of the times, and poor choices of words on both sides, that ultimately led to the end of the Toro era under the Gorhams. Other restaurants without the Tasty or Toro in the name were sold off, while it seems the Tasty/Toro portion is being redirected by a couple former employees and bolstered by new blood via former baker from shuttered Bar King, opening anew under the name Tasty, out in Lake Oswego. They open in that space starting this weekend, but last weekend I had a chance to reminisce with old Tasty classics and try new tastes as they popped up for a Tasty Lake Oswego brunch temporarily at the old Bar King space.