"This past weekend, I got to come back home and see my F.A.M.I.L.Y. over some incredible food," 2022 Ohio four-star and Minnesota defensive line commit Trey Bixby said to 247Sports. "I had some of the best ribs I've ever had at the Saturday BBQ. We spent time at head coach PJ Fleck's lake house. We went out on his boat and went fishing too. I took his Sea-Doo out around the lake as well, so it was an elite weekend. Jalen Logan-Redding was my host for the weekend and he was sharing the significance and impact of the Row The Boat culture to him and the rest of the players."